“When we launched the original listing in 2016, we could not have imagined a digital version seven years later and are thrilled to offer this free platform to Black-owned businesses in Calhoun County,” Gray told the Battle Creek Enquirer. “With the new platform, we needed a new name. Since we are known for our RED (the sorority colors are crimson and creme) and it’s a program under our chapter, that’s where we began. Then Black, because our mission includes a primary focus on the Black community. Then Green for prosperity because we’d like every business connected to this digital directory to thrive and prosper.”

“We want Black-owned businesses to know that we will not only provide exposure for their business but offer a range of opportunities that aid in their success, such as workshops, business mixers and, of course, an annual Black Business Expo, to name a few,” Gray added.