Black-owned businesses were added to a new digital directory created by the Battle Creek Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to help uplift Michigan’s Battle Creek and Calhoun County communities.
According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, the chapter launched the “RED, Black, and Green Pages” during an inaugural Black Business Expo held on Nov. 18 at the Burma Center in Springfield, Michigan.
Economic Development Committee Chair Lynn Ward Gray discussed the color themes behind the initiative and how Black businesses can benefit from it.
“When we launched the original listing in 2016, we could not have imagined a digital version seven years later and are thrilled to offer this free platform to Black-owned businesses in Calhoun County,” Gray told the Battle Creek Enquirer. “With the new platform, we needed a new name. Since we are known for our RED (the sorority colors are crimson and creme) and it’s a program under our chapter, that’s where we began. Then Black, because our mission includes a primary focus on the Black community. Then Green for prosperity because we’d like every business connected to this digital directory to thrive and prosper.”
“We want Black-owned businesses to know that we will not only provide exposure for their business but offer a range of opportunities that aid in their success, such as workshops, business mixers and, of course, an annual Black Business Expo, to name a few,” Gray added.
Listed businesses can also update their information to the digital directory, assuring the system remains current, per the Battle Creek Enquirer.
A W.K. Kellogg Foundation grant, facilitated by the Delta Research and Educational Foundation, has made the digital directory possible for Black business owners.
“Although we have very capable business owners right here in our Battle Creek community who can speak about their business journey, I wanted to allow them to focus strictly on their business for the day and be on the receiving end of the value-add information sure to be gained from the panel discussion, therefore, I intentionally sought out individuals from other areas,” explained Kyra Wallace, a consultant who organized the event.