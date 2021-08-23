At Usher’s much-awaited Super Bowl halftime show, the Sonic Boom of the South from Jackson State University made a surprise appearance.

The HBCU marching band accompanied Usher on the field as he performed highlights from his two decades of work at the Super Bowl halftime stage in Las Vegas. The director of bands, Dr. Rodrick Little, issued a letter to Roc Nation, Apple Music, NFL, Usher, and Apple Music, thanking them for the opportunity to perform.

“Usher, NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation for the opportunity to share the world’s largest stage with one of the most iconic performers of our time! We had a blast! The past 10 days in Vegas have been rewarding for our students and program in preparation for a show that won’t be forgotten,” the letter began.

“Over the years, the Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South has shared the stage and screen with stars like Drake, Lil Boosie, Ciara, Cedric the Entertainer, Lil Jon, Big Krit, Pastor Troy, Jon Batiste, J. Cole, Yo Gotti, Dear Silas, F.L.Y. and more,” the letter continued. “From Motown’s 30th Anniversary to the NBA AlI-Star Game to the NAACP Image Awards to the Inauguration of President Joe Biden, we are always honored when given the opportunity to represent our University, City, and HBCU community on the global stage.”

We hope we made you proud! #LuvDaBoom Follow us everywhere NOW for important info. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YAv5Fbbqdk — Sonic Boom of the South (@SonicBoomOTS) February 12, 2024

The band was personally chosen to accompany Usher on the halftime stage, according to The Sonic Boom’s letter posted on X.

“In November of last year, our students were hand-selected to join Usher on the field for halftime at Super Bowl LVIII. This honor adds to the Boom’s legacy of iconic performances and moments that help elevate our University’s name and brand,” Little wrote.

The idea of having the JSU Sonic Boom perform came from conversations between Jesse Collins, the executive producer of the halftime show, and Cortez Bryant, a former member of the Sonic Boom and JSU alum, according to 16 WAPT.

“I want to give a special shoutout to our students, staff, campus community, and administration for holding one of the best-kept secrets in Jackson State history. And thank you, alumni and friends, for all you do to support the Sonic Boom of the South! Stay tuned for more to come in 2024,” Little concluded.

According to Clarion-Ledger, HBCU marching bands have played during the Super Bowl for decades, always within Black History Month. Grambling State has played in six Super Bowls, Florida A&M has performed, and Southern University has played in the Superdome twice. Usher previously appeared on stage with an HBCU band during the Super Bowl as a special guest of the Black Eyed Peas, performing alongside the band from Prairie View A&M.

In front of 17,000 people, the Jackson State Sonic Boom of the South recently performed on the opening night of Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur – Big as the What? Tour at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.