T.I., Tiny Harris and the OMG Girlz have won $53 million in punitive damages following their September win in the trademark infringement suit against MGA Entertainment, which sold the LOL Surprise! dolls with similar designs and names to the girl group.

In January, U.S. District Court Judge James Selna issued an initial ruling reducing the jury award from $71 million to $17 million.

On Monday, legal journalist Meghann Cuniff posted Selna’s final order on X (formerly Twitter), which was filed that day and upheld the jury award.

The OMG Girlz are getting their $53 million in punitive damages from toymaker MGA over the OMG Dolls!



Judge Selna changed his mind! Order issued today!https://t.co/j2RowsXgcy pic.twitter.com/jNQX3JtrIQ — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 4, 2025

“Upon consideration of the evidence, the Court grants disgorgement of profits of $17,872,252 under common law misappropriation, and affirms the jury’s award of punitive damages of $53,616,759,” the filing reads.

From the beginning of the suit, the family’s attorney accused the toy company of “cultural appropriation and outright theft.”

HipHopDX reported that Tiny shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing, “Don’t play with God’s children! So thankful & grateful to our amazing law team.”

She also commented, “God be showing out!!! So thankful & happy for @bahjarodriguez @jusbrezway @zonniquejailee most of all. 🙏🩷💜💙” on The Shade Room’s Instagram post, tagging the OMG Girlz.