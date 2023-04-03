According to Rolling Stone, the couple was awarded $17.9 million in damages and $53.6 million punitively on Monday, following a three-week trial in Santa Monica, California.

The jury delivered a verdict in favor of T.I. and Tiny, finding that MGA Entertainment, the toy company behind the “L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.” dolls, had infringed on the trade dress and misappropriated the name, image and likeness of their group, OMG Girlz, which featured their daughter, Zonnique “Star” Pullins.

They expressed their thoughts on the trial’s outcome, with the Atlanta rapper dedicating the victory to others who worked hard to have their creative efforts recognized.