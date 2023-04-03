T.I. and his wife, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, were awarded $71 million in a lawsuit against a toy company found to have violated the intellectual property rights of the girl group they formed in 2009.
According to Rolling Stone, the couple was awarded $17.9 million in damages and $53.6 million punitively on Monday, following a three-week trial in Santa Monica, California.
The jury delivered a verdict in favor of T.I. and Tiny, finding that MGA Entertainment, the toy company behind the “L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.” dolls, had infringed on the trade dress and misappropriated the name, image and likeness of their group, OMG Girlz, which featured their daughter, Zonnique “Star” Pullins.
They expressed their thoughts on the trial’s outcome, with the Atlanta rapper dedicating the victory to others who worked hard to have their creative efforts recognized.
“I think justice was served. I think it’s a testament to the relentlessness and resilience of my wife, daughter and nieces,” T.I. told Rolling Stone. “We’re just happy we were able to come out on top and fight for creatives and our intellectual property that large corporations seem to think is just public domain and free for all to come and grab and use.” He called the verdict a win for “the people who actually put hard work and effort into building and creating things from nothing.”
Tiny was surprised with the amount they were awarded in the case: “I mean, wow. They did more than I thought they would,” the 49-year-old shared with the outlet. “I would have been happy with whatever. They blessed us more than beyond. We wanted to thank the jurors so bad, but we didn’t get the opportunity.”
The trial marked the third time the couple pursued legal action against MGA. Their first attempt in January 2023 ended in a mistrial. They lost the second trial in May 2023 but were granted a retrial in September 2023.
On Monday, the jury also ruled that 13 of more than 30 dolls were infringed on the trade dress and likeness of the girl group.
Earlier this month, T.I. stated that seven dolls represented an “undeniably blatant” infringement, as the toy giant based them on events such as the band’s world tour and a performance they held in Atlanta, per Rolling Stone.
“You can hold them up to these pictures and see. Anyone with eyes can see that this picture influenced this doll,” he said at a Sept. 6 hearing.
MGA founder Isaac Larian denied that the girl group inspired the “L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G.” dolls. He also referred to T.I. and Tiny as “extortionists” attempting to profit from the case.
Blavity reported that in 2022, Pullins accused the toy company of copying the OMG Girlz’s look. The then-26-year-old shared photos of the group alongside the dolls on her Instagram account for comparison. The comment section agreed with her, and even Tiny chimed in, discussing how the company was stealing the girl group’s image.