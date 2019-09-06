Tiffany Slaton, the woman who went missing for three weeks in April, is now telling the story of her survival. Slaton went on a solo camping vacation in the area of Shaver and Huntington lakes in Fresno County, California, but ended up stranded for 24 days. The 28-year-old was not rescued until she reached Vermillion Valley Resort, located about 40 miles from her original camping spot. That’s where she was found on Wednesday by the resort’s owner, per NBC News.

What did Tiffany Slaton say about her survival after missing for three weeks on a camping trip?

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Slaton said she’ll never go on another vacation longer than three days again. According to ABC News, the Georgia native said she fell off a cliff during her camping trip and was unconscious for two hours. She also injured both her legs but tried to heal herself using her experience as a horticulturist and an Olympian in archery. Slaton said that’s how she splinted one of her legs and popped the other knee back into place.

However, a recent avalanche made it difficult for Slaton to return to the road. She also attempted to call 911 but was unsuccessful.

In the following days, Slaton said she fought off dangerous animals, endured severe weather and hiked peaks as high as 11,000 feet.

“Nature is quite terrifying. Once you start finding things that are scary for you, you do your best to keep moving and get over it,” Slaton told reporters.

How did Tiffany Slaton keep her spirit strong while being stranded for 24 days?

The hiker, who had a tent, two sleeping bags and a bicycle, was eventually left with only a lighter and a knife. Still, she remained determined to survive, especially because she was days away from her 28th birthday.

After she was rescued 24 days later, Slaton called her parents and said, “Dad, I’m alive.”