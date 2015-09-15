Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s episode of NBC’s Found.

In the Season 2 episode, “Missing While Seeking Asylum,” the search “for missing undocumented children sheds light on secrets from decades ago as M&A uncovers clues in their disappearances.”

The series stars Shanola Hampton, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

The below clip features Gabi and Trent speaking with Arsama, one of the mothers of one of the missing children. She talks with Gabi and Trent and informs them she saved all her daughter’s belongings in a storage locker and hopes Gabi and Trent can dig something up.

Here’s the show’s official description:

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (Hampton), who was once herself one of those forgotten ones, and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the missing. Gabi, however, has a chilling secret: In the midst of grief, she imprisoned her childhood kidnapper, Sir (Gosselaar). Now Sir has escaped and is on the loose, and her biggest secret is now her biggest threat.

Watch the preview below. New episodes of Found air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.