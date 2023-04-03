According to Variety, the complaint was filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court by St. Lunatics members Ali Jones (Ali), Torhi Harper (Murphy Lee), Robert Kyjuan (Kyjuan) and Lavell Webb (City Spud).

What does the lawsuit from St. Lunatics against Nelly allege?

The complaint alleges that Nelly, born Cornell Haynes, led them to believe they would be compensated for their work on the 2000 album.

Nelly and his St. Lunatics group members were childhood friends who collaborated on music and wrote songs together in the mid-90s. Although both parties signed separate record deals with UMG, the plan was for Nelly to release his album first, with the understanding that the group would receive writing credits on the project. After the release of Country Grammar, the St. Lunatics group members reached out to Nelly regarding publishing and writing credits on the album, and he allegedly assured them that they would be properly compensated.