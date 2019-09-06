Investigators have uncovered one of the final audio messages heard shortly before the Titan submersible imploded in June 2023 and killed the five people onboard.
According to BBC, a crew member on the Titan communicated with the mother ship, aka the Polar Prince, before disaster struck. Captured by a remotely operated vehicle, an image of the Titan’s tail cone resting on the bottom of the sea after imploding was also discovered.
The Titan imploded less than two hours after its descent. Researchers said the mother ship’s staff asked about the Titan’s depth and weight as it began its dive, “as well as whether it could still see the ship on its onboard display,” according to BBC. A member of the Titan can be heard saying, “All good here.” Its final message arrived at 10:47 local time, communicating the ship had dropped two weights.
Since the tragic incident, officials say the Titan was never tested by a third party and was never exposed to the weather while in storage. On top of that, it faced over 100 equipment issues, including a moment when its batteries died, leaving passengers trapped inside for over 24 hours.
The Titan’s manufacturer OceanGate previously faced criticism for its safety record and design, calling the evidence “disturbing… professionally and personally.”
Tony Nissen, former engineering director, has openly criticized the company’s late CEO Stockton Rush.
“Stockton would fight for what he wanted and, even if it changed from day to day, he wouldn’t give an inch,” Nissen told the BBC. “Most people would eventually back down to Stockton, it was death by a thousand cuts.”
Rush was one of the five passengers who died on the Titan, along with British explorer Hamish Harding, French diver Paul Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman.
“Out of thousands of investigations conducted, less than one rise to this level,” Jason Neubauer, chairman of the US Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation, said. “We hope that this hearing will help shed light on the cause of the tragedy and prevent anything like this from happening again.”