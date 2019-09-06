The Titan imploded less than two hours after its descent. Researchers said the mother ship’s staff asked about the Titan’s depth and weight as it began its dive, “as well as whether it could still see the ship on its onboard display,” according to BBC. A member of the Titan can be heard saying, “All good here.” Its final message arrived at 10:47 local time, communicating the ship had dropped two weights.

Since the tragic incident, officials say the Titan was never tested by a third party and was never exposed to the weather while in storage. On top of that, it faced over 100 equipment issues, including a moment when its batteries died, leaving passengers trapped inside for over 24 hours.