Rapper Too Short’s older brother has died in what is presumed to be a homicide. He was 61 years old.
On Jan. 30, Wayne Shaw was fatally shot while trying to guard his thriving cannabis farm from thieves in East Oakland, according to KTVU. Authorities are still investigating, but it seems that the alleged intruders planned to drive their way into the property with the intention to rob him. He came outside the facility and had a run-in with the gunmen who shot him repeatedly.
Following reports of gunshots, authorities rushed to the area. At the scene, they discovered Shaw critically wounded by gunfire. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
A bullet-pierced Honda Civic, linked to Shaw’s investigation, was found abandoned nearby at 50th Avenue and International Boulevard. The car’s owner whose identity was withheld told KTVU reporters that his Honda was stolen the night before.
“I’m honestly shocked. I don’t know how to process that,” he said while in disbelief.
Local entrepreneur Tucky Blunt cited repeated burglaries as a key factor in his decision to close his East Oakland dispensary called Blunts and Moore.
“We’re trying to conduct regular, normal business and have to protect it like we’re a bank,” he said in an interview with KTVU.
Ironically, the fatal shooting happened near Too $hort Way, a section of Foothill Boulevard between High Street and 47th Avenue. The street was renamed in 2022 to honor the rapper.
Shaw’s alleged attackers have yet to be found, with detectives are still working to piece together the details.