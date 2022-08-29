On Jan. 30, Wayne Shaw was fatally shot while trying to guard his thriving cannabis farm from thieves in East Oakland, according to KTVU. Authorities are still investigating, but it seems that the alleged intruders planned to drive their way into the property with the intention to rob him. He came outside the facility and had a run-in with the gunmen who shot him repeatedly.

Following reports of gunshots, authorities rushed to the area. At the scene, they discovered Shaw critically wounded by gunfire. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.