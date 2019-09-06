Trader Joe’s is recalling 61,000 bottles of the sparkling water brand Gerolsteiner Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. According to Food & Wine, the company said in a statement that the product “may have the potential for cracked or damaged bottles.”

How can customers identify which bottles at Trader Joe’s are recalled?

Customers can check the lot codes printed on the side of the bottles to see which ones are recalled. The only two lot codes affected are 2024/28/11 24 2027/19/12 and 2024/271/11 24 2027/18/12. Consumers are advised to dispose of any bottles labeled with those lot codes. Anyone who has the recalled bottles can dispose of them carefully or return them to Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

“Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase but will need to return the recalled bottle to receive a refund (in the form of cash or credit),” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) stated.

When did Trader Joe’s sell the recalled sparkling water bottles?

Trader Joe’s sold the bottles between Dec. 27, 2024, and Jan. 28, 2025. The company sold the product in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Have there been any injuries reported from the cracked sparkling water bottles at Trader Joe’s?

Trader Joe’s said there haven’t been any injuries reported from the recalled bottles.

“There have been no customer reports of injury or damaged bottles,” Trader Joe’s stated, per Food & Wine. “The issue was identified by research related to bottle breakage during production and potentially affects 1% of bottles in the lot codes above.”

The company said it’s important for customers to look out for any potential cracks because the bottles are made from glass. Any crack in the bottles can cause a safety hazard if it breaks open.