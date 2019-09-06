Twelve years after Trayvon Martin was fatally shot by George Zimmerman. On what would have been Martin’s 29th birthday on Feb. 5, he is still being honored and remembered in his community. Martin’s family, friends and community members came together in Miami Gardens, Florida on Feb. 3 to take part in the 12th annual Trayvon Martin Peace Walk and Talk.
The special event allows social justice advocates to come together and speak out against racism and violence, WSVN reported. The advocates marched together and enjoyed a festive event, full of food and entertainment while speaking out for Martin and countless other Black people who have lost their lives due to racial bias.
Martin’s father, Tracy, his gratitude to the community as they came out in large numbers for the annual event.
“It shows the community that we didn’t forget about them, because in our time of need, the community didn’t forget about us,” Tracy said in an interview with WSVN. “It means a lot to us, and it means a lot for the community to come out and still support us 12 years later.”
Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, dedicated an emotional tribute to her son on Instagram.
“Happy Heavenly Birthday to my Sun/Sonshine just know I do this all for you,” Fulton wrote. “You will forever be a part of my heart & even the death of you has not separated my LOVE for you.”
Martin is also being honored through the Trayvon Martin Foundation, an organization that provides emotional and financial support for families who have lost a child to violence.
In early 2012, Martin was killed at just 17 years old while walking home from the store, as Blavity previously reported. Zimmerman confronted Martin, who was unarmed and fatally shot him despite the 911 operator telling him to back off. Due to Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, which allows officers or other residents to defend themselves whenever they feel threatened, Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter.