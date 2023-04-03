Trinity Rodman scored the competition’s first goal 17 minutes into the game. The 22-year-old later called her scoring technique the “Trin Spin.”

“That was just an instinctual thing because I haven’t really trained that,“ she said, according to ABC News. “But it worked out perfectly.“

“I think in that situation I knew that if I took a touch in front of me, it probably would’ve put me out of the frame of the goal,“ Rodman added. “I was trying to just put her off balance, which worked, so I’m happy about that.”