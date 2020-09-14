Foreign policy positions include loyalists like Elise Stefanik and Marcio Rubio, Fox News host Pete Hegseth

As Trump rolls out his picks for cabinet secretaries and other top administration roles, many of them are loyalists and staunch conservatives who are expected to push his agenda in their proposed roles, such as New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, nominated to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, or Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who is expected to be chosen as secretary of state. While these Trump loyalists have credentials to match their new positions, other picks leave observers puzzled. Trump picked Pete Hegseth, a former National Guard officer most famous for co-hosting the Fox News show Fox & Friends Weekend, to serve as secretary of defense, seemingly for Hegseth’s loyalty to him and their shared hostility to “wokeness.” The pick has reportedly stunned national security and military experts who question Hegseth’s lack of credentials and experience.

“People argue about DEI and lack of qualifications then rave about Pete Hegseth being placed over the most fierce military in the world,” CNN commentator Bakari Sellers tweeted. “Watching mediocrity being rewarded is the hallmark of the Trump Administration,” he added.