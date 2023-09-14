The Trump administration has steadily carried out an anti-DEI agenda across several different sectors. Recent changes include controlling the way Americans talk about race in professional and federal capacities. But now, they have taken it a step further as POTUS has his sights set on how our nation documents history on a larger scale. The DEI ban in campuses, offices and companies across the country was already fuel enough to begin a heated debate on racial dynamics.

But instead of focusing on more pressing (and legitimate) issues, the administration has come for the Smithsonian – more specifically, ​​the National Museum of African American History and Culture. This building has been a pillar of knowledge and pride for many Americans, although an executive order from the Trump administration claims it has “Come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology.” This critique also came with orders and a plan to “restore” things. The expectations for the Smithsonian’s institutional archiving were sent out on Mar. 27. In the weeks since, these guidelines have caused a tidal wave of backlash and reactions from the American people. Here is everything we know about Trump’s proposed changes.

Why Is Trump Trying To Change the Black History Museum?

(Mike Von/Unsplash)

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, which is located in our nation’s capital, is under attack, despite being recognized as a culturally significant and cherished site since 2016. As many Americans may remember, President Barack Obama even led the grand opening ceremony. This was a historic moment in time, which is seemingly being undermined by the current administration.

Although the museum continues to highlight a narrative that is lesser known on a wide scale, it is being called into question. In the short years the museum has been in existence it has educated through many different means. It has shared interactive exhibits, provided outreach programs and empowered those interested in history with digital archival initiatives. In fact, it is the only national museum dedicated to documenting and archiving various aspects of Black culture, life, history and achievements in America.

Unfortunately for those who have enjoyed the museum or find it to be a purposeful institution, Trump does not agree with it. In an executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” his administration deems the museum as a driving force in creating a distorted narrative. The recent executive order explains how, “Rather than fostering unity and a deeper understanding of our shared past, the widespread effort to rewrite history deepens societal divides and fosters a sense of national shame, disregarding the progress America has made and the ideals that continue to inspire millions around the globe.” So, with these ideals in mind, the administration seemingly plans to make significant changes to the museum. Some people have even wondered if the executive order may lead to its eventual closing.

How POTUS’ Plan Is Going So Far

While the administration has seemingly not made initial moves yet, they have established an action plan. According to the order, this involves the Vice President and others seeking an appointment with the Smithsonian Board of Regents. But given the power dynamics (and funding) involved, things look shaky. The conversation that will be had about promoting the policy may be one-sided.

As The New York Times reports, this plan may have already resulted in movement among the museum’s administration. Kevin Young, who had held the museum director position since 2021, has resigned. The outlet explains, “Mr. Young said he wanted to focus on his writing,” but still, his resignation was unexpected. It also coincided with the executive order, just a week after it was shared. His personal leave turned resignation might not have been directly caused by the order. But, it very well may have been a factor contributing to his decision.

This departure may be an empowering move but it also may be a nod to how things could crumble under the pressure. With federal authorities knocking on the museum’s doors, there may be a lot of changes coming. A part of the order even states that, “​​It is the policy of my Administration to restore Federal sites dedicated to history, including parks and museums, to solemn and uplifting public monuments that remind Americans of our extraordinary heritage, consistent progress toward becoming a more perfect Union, and unmatched record of advancing liberty, prosperity and human flourishing.” Clearly, the impending pressure to conform has put museum administrators in a tough situation already. Only time will tell how things will go from there.

What Could Be Next for the Black History Museum?

The administration’s order has a proclamation of “restoration” which is followed by another sentiment. There is a notion that the goal should be that all public monuments, memorials and the sort, “do not contain descriptions, depictions, or other content that inappropriately disparage Americans past or living (including persons living in colonial times).” While the idea may sound nice, it also opens up other conversations. Particularly those about cultural and historical erasure. The American people have many questions for the administration about how the policy will be applied. Much of the museum’s content acknowledges colonial impacts on African American life in America. Does “restoring” American history mean shifting away from injustices carried out by significant figures? What does that mean for the victims of those injustices whose voices are seldom heard?

The concerns revolving around the situation are valid, given the questionable evaluation of what is deemed important in our nation’s history. Are only the mainstream and palatable histories going to be preserved? The debate highlights why authentic representation is such an important part of preserving the narratives of the past. At this point, no one really knows what will actually happen or what is just talk. But regardless of the administration’s intent, it is clear that the cultural, political and social atmosphere of the country is shifting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the largest Black history museum in the US?

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, or (NMAAHC), is the largest Black history museum in the United States. Its structure is 400,000 square feet.

How much does it cost to go to the African American Museum in DC?

Thanks to its status as a Smithsonian Institution museum, entry is free. Visitors simply have to get a timed entry ticket on the website before they go.

Who paid for the African American Museum in DC?

The museum thrives due to a public and private partnership. Since President George W. Bush signed off on it in 2003, the museum receives half its funding from Congress and the other half from philanthropic sources.