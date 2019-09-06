President Donald Trump is now taking aim at the Tuskegee Airmen as he continues his effort to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. For years, the story of the trailblazing Black airmen from World War II has been part of the curriculum taught for new recruits at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Now, however, the curriculum is being dismantled, according to The San Antonio Express-News.

A memo that circulated at Lackland this week informed Air Force personnel that parts of the basic training curriculum are being revised “immediately” “in accordance with NEW DEIA Guidance.” The memo stated that three videos in particular will be erased from the curriculum. One of those videos is a historical documentary on the Tuskegee Airmen, the trailblazing Black pilots who played a vital role during a WWII. Another video titled “Breaking Barriers” and a third documentary about the Women Airforce Service Pilots are also erased from the teachings under the latest policy.

“We are ensuring we implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President and are currently doing a thorough review of all applicable curriculum,” An Air Force official told The San Antonio Express-News. “We will provide status updates on curriculum changes as soon as we are able.”

In his inaugural address, Trump said he will “end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.” He also signed an executive order on that same day to dismantle federal DEI programs.

A memo from an acting assistant secretary of the Air Force has now ordered all Air Force commands to delete any reference to DEI from all their websites and social media accounts. The memo also demands the units to “cancel any DEIA-related training and terminate any DEIA-related contract.”

More than 35,000 recruits who go through the 7½-week training at Lackland every year have been required to learn about the Tuskegee Airman until now, per The Express-News.