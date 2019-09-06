Speaking to reporters as he arrived in Asheville, North Carolina on Friday, President Donald Trump expressed his desire to eliminate FEMA, which stands for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Trump bashed FEMA’s response to Hurricane Helene that devastated North Carolina in 2024. Trump also said that states should be responsible for addressing such disasters instead of relying on FEMA.

“I like, frankly, the concept [that] when North Carolina gets hit, the governor takes care of it. When Florida gets hit, the governor takes care of it, meaning the state takes care of it,” Trump said, CNBC reported. “To have a group of people come in from an area that don’t even know where they’re going, in order to solve immediately a problem is something that never worked for me.”