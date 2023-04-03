President Donald Trump shared a video generated by artificial intelligence on his Truth Social platform late Tuesday night, promoting his transformation plan for Gaza, which features a gold statue of himself, a shirtless Benjamin Netanyahu lounging on a beach and Trump interacting with bearded belly dancers.
Trump shared his plan to take over Gaza in early February
“No more tunnels, no more fear,” a voice sings over a dance beat in the video. “Trump Gaza is finally here!”
Complete batshit lunacy on the president’s Truth Social account. Yes, he really posted this.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) February 26, 2025 at 12:11 AM
As Blavity reported, Trump revealed in early February that the United States would “take over” and “own” Gaza, calling it the “Riviera of the Middle East.” The plan would displace more than 2 million Palestinians to other countries. Since then, Trump has been accused of ethnic cleansing.
In response to Trump’s proposal, the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority called it a “serious violation of international law.” The PA foreign minister, Varsen Aghabekian Shaheen, spoke out about the initiative earlier this month: “We have tried displacement before, and it will not happen again,” she said, referring to the displacement of millions of Palestinians, according to CNN.
The AI clip opens with children barefoot fleeing the rubble in Gaza.
“Gaza 2025, what’s next?” the text reads on the screen as they enter a tunnel that leads to a resort-like setting with skyscrapers and palm trees.
“Donald’s coming to set you free,” a voice sings in the 34-second video. “Trump Gaza shining bright. Golden future, a brand-new light. Feast and dance. The deed is done.”
The video also features a gold balloon of Trump’s head and Elon Musk eating hummus and dancing on a beach as money rains down on him.
According to The Guardian, Trump faced backlash after posting the video on Truth Social, with several users calling him out on the social media platform.
One shared, “I could not be a bigger supporter of President Trump but this particular video is in very poor taste. Very poor taste, indeed!”
Another wrote, “I hate this. I love our president, but this is horrible.”
“Only one deserves the glory and the honor, Mr President,” someone else mentioned. “The statue is a symbol of the antichrist, please humble yourself to God. Jesus is king and only Him.”