Trump shared his plan to take over Gaza in early February

“No more tunnels, no more fear,” a voice sings over a dance beat in the video. “Trump Gaza is finally here!”

As Blavity reported, Trump revealed in early February that the United States would “take over” and “own” Gaza, calling it the “Riviera of the Middle East.” The plan would displace more than 2 million Palestinians to other countries. Since then, Trump has been accused of ethnic cleansing.

In response to Trump’s proposal, the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority called it a “serious violation of international law.” The PA foreign minister, Varsen Aghabekian Shaheen, spoke out about the initiative earlier this month: “We have tried displacement before, and it will not happen again,” she said, referring to the displacement of millions of Palestinians, according to CNN.