Apple plans to spend at least $500 billion in the U.S. in the coming years as President Donald Trump continues to declare he will impose tariffs on imports.
According to NBC News, the tech giant’s goal is to hire 20,000 new workers and generate artificial intelligence servers in the U.S. over the next five years. The company plans to open a server factory in Houston in 2026 and a manufacturing academy in Detroit. Additionally, Apple aims to expand data centers in Arizona, California, Iowa, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.
“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a news release. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”
Apple’s latest announcement comes three years after the company revealed plans to invest $430 billion in the U.S. over the next five years. During Trump’s first term, the company also said in 2018 that it would contribute $350 billion to the economy over five years and create 20,000 jobs.
As part of its announcement on Monday, Apple said it’s opening a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in Arizona. However, NBC News reported that the company began developing for that site during Joe Biden’s presidency.
Trump met with Cook last week and is taking credit for Apple’s plan to increase its U.S. investments. The president implied his threats of tariffs are causing companies to invest domestically.
“They don’t want to be in the tariffs,” Trump said, per NBC News.
According to The Associated Press, Trump also said Cook revealed the company plans to shift its manufacturing from Mexico to the U.S. However, Apple hasn’t confirmed that statement.