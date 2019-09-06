Apple plans to spend at least $500 billion in the U.S. in the coming years as President Donald Trump continues to declare he will impose tariffs on imports.

According to NBC News, the tech giant’s goal is to hire 20,000 new workers and generate artificial intelligence servers in the U.S. over the next five years. The company plans to open a server factory in Houston in 2026 and a manufacturing academy in Detroit. Additionally, Apple aims to expand data centers in Arizona, California, Iowa, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a news release. “From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”