Donald Trump has signed an executive order that makes it possible for TikTok to acquire a US sovereign wealth fund. In a statement on Monday, Trump said the newly proposed US sovereign wealth fund could preserve the use of TikTok in the U.S.

“We’re going to be doing something, perhaps, with TikTok and perhaps not,” Trump said in a statement, per CNN. “If we make the right deal, we’ll do it. Otherwise we won’t. And we might put that in the sovereign wealth fund, whatever we make. Or if we do a partnership with very wealthy people. A lot of options.”