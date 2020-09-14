President’s Joe Biden released an initial statement:

I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.

Later on, Biden told reporters (per CBS News), “There is no place for this kind of violence in America. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

Biden stopped short of calling it an assassination attempt, though the FBI is investigating it as one. “I don’t know enough to — I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts,” he said. “So I want to make sure I have all the facts before I make any more comments.”