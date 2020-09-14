On Sunday, Donald Trump was rushed off stage after shots were fired during a campaign rally that was being held in Butler, Pennsylvania.
As Secret Service agents gathered around, there was blood seen on the right of his ear as the agents led him away. He held up a fist as he got into a vehicle. He was confirmed to be doing fine after the shooting attempt.
A suspected shooter is now dead, along with one person who was at the rally.
Who was the shooter?
Per CNN, authorities state that the suspected gunman was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. He was identified in a statement early Sunday morning and named as a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, which just just south of where the rally was held. He was shot by authorities.
Crooks was a registered Republican, though, as CNN reported, “Federal Election Commission records show that a donor listed as Thomas Crooks with the same address gave $15 to a Democratic-aligned political action committee called the Progressive Turnout Project in January 2021.” Reuters notes that he made that donation when he was 17.
The 2024 election would have been the first presidential election that Crooks would be eligible to vote.
As ABC News states, the suspected shooter is believe to be a “lone wolf.”
How did the shooting happen?
As the report from ABC News explains, “The gunman opened fire with a rifle from the roof of a building about 200 to 300 yards away from the stage where Trump was speaking. A U.S. Secret Service counter-sniper team immediately killed the individual.”
The building is said to be one-story and eyewitnesses have reported seeing a man climb to the top of the roof with a rifle and attempted to warn security about him before the shooting.
Though other reports (including one from TMZ) had initially stated that Trump was not actually shot and he was bleeding due to glass from a teleprompter, Reuters says that he “was shot in the ear.”
Casualties from the shooting
One person who attended the rally was left dead from the shooting.
Two more were injured. All three victims were men, and authorities have not released details about who they were, though they have been privately identified.
What Biden says about the shooting
President’s Joe Biden released an initial statement:
I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.
Later on, Biden told reporters (per CBS News), “There is no place for this kind of violence in America. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”
Biden: There is no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It is one of the reasons we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this. pic.twitter.com/Hgce6vs0ni
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 14, 2024
Biden stopped short of calling it an assassination attempt, though the FBI is investigating it as one. “I don’t know enough to — I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts,” he said. “So I want to make sure I have all the facts before I make any more comments.”
What Vice President Kamala Harris says about the shooting
Her statement reads:
Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. … Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who’s husband was severely injured in an attack by a man who broke into their home attempting to kidnap her, also tweeted, stating “as one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society.” The congresswoman added that “I thank God that former President Trump is safe.”
As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.
As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those…
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 13, 2024
Additionally, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all released statements on social media expressing gratitude that Trump was safe and condemning political violence.
Full statement from U.S. Secret Service
Here is the statement released by U.S. Secret Service (per CBS News):
During Former President Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on the evening of July 13 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. U.S. Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased. U.S. Secret Service quickly responded with protective measures and Former President Trump is safe. One spectator was killed, and two spectators were critically injured. This incident is currently under investigation. and the Secret Service has notified the FBI.
Conspiracy theories and staging claims
In the wake of the shooting, many took to social media to suggest that the shooting was staged, with Newsweek reporting, “social media platforms and various online forums were flooded with posts alleging that the entire incident was a hoax. Proponents of these theories argue that the attack was orchestrated to garner sympathy or admiration for Trump and boost his support ahead of the 2024 presidential election.”
Meanwhile, Politico notes how conservative politicians began blaming Democrats for the shooting.
When was the last shooting attempt at a current or former president?
The last time someone shot at a president was Ronald Reagan in 1981.
The Associated Press is already noting how the events of Sunday for have reverberating impacts on the November election, explaining how Reagan’s attempted shooting in 1981, “drew new attention to concerns about political violence in a deeply polarized U.S. less than four months before the presidential election.”
Many questions remain unanswered as of Sunday morning, including the motivation of the gunman. In the aftermath of the shooting, the Biden campaign is temporarily pausing many of its activities. Trump, meanwhile, is still planning on appearing at the Republican National Convention that begins on Monday; he is expected to announce his vice presidential running mate during the convention. We will see if the shooting results in any long-term changes to either campaign and whether or not it will impact support for either candidate in the coming weeks.