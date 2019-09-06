Donald Trump‘s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday went off the rails. The two leaders and Vice President JD Vance came together to talk about a minerals deal, which they hope would strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries. However, the meeting turned into a heated argument and ended with Trump going to social media to say that Zelenskyy was disrespectful.

“He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform, according to Axios. “He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”