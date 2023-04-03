The attack occurred in the Greenwood neighborhood, where Black Americans had built a thriving community known as “Black Wall Street.” However, a white mob later attacked the area, destroying homes and businesses and resulting in the deaths of 300 individuals.

Kristen Clarke, the assistant attorney general for civil rights, said there is “no expectation” that anyone involved is still alive to be prosecuted in the case. However, the historic probe is something the descendants of the survivors have long pursued.

“We acknowledge descendants of the survivors, and the victims continue to bear the trauma of this act of racial terrorism,” Clarke said in a speech shared on the DOJ website.