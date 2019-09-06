Lyndell “Lynn” Price, the Turkey Leg Hut owner who was recently arrested for allegedly starting a fire at a Houston bar, is now accused of selling marijuana in his restaurant.

According to the Houston Chronicle, FBI special Agent Deborah Cline testified against Price on Thursday, saying authorities collected evidence while investigating the arson attempt at Bar 5015. Cline said Lynn Price obtained California-grown marijuana in Houston, then sold it at Turkey Leg Hut and at the Daquiri Hut, another establishment which used to be located at the same address before closing down.

Who allegedly brought California-grown marijuana to Lynn Price?

According to Cline, John Lee Price, who also faced arson charges with Lynn Price, admitted to bringing hydroponic marijuana to Turkey Leg Hut. Per the FBI, Lee Price said he worked with Lynn Price and part of his job was to move marijuana from California to Houston.

Continuing with her testimony, Cline said the restaurant was guarded by security 24/7 because that’s where the drugs were stored. About1,000 pounds of marijuana were stored at Turkey Leg Hut, per the FBI.

The weed, according to Cline, was sold out of bags branded with the restaurant’s logo. However, the agent added that investigators haven’t found evidence of Lynn Price directly being involved in hand-to-hand marijuana sales at the establishment. Despite the allegations, Lynn Price is not currently charged with drug-related crimes.

What happened with the arson attempt at Bar 5015?

As Blavity reported, Lynn Price is accused collaborating with four other men to start a fire at a bar owned by his former business partner in 2020. The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty as he appeared in court on Thursday for his hearing on the arson-related charges, Click 2 Houston reported. Some of the witnesses who showed up to support Lynn Price at the hearing described him as a person with “a huge heart” and someone who “would give the shirt off his back if you needed it.”

Prosecutors, however, remained firm, saying, “You’ve heard the expression, ‘where there’s smoke, there’s fire.’ In this case, where there’s fire, there’s fire.”

Federal prosecutor Sebastian Edwards said Lynn Price has a questionable history, including in 2005 when he was arrested for arson.

“For the Turkey Leg Hut owner, the turkeys have come home to roost!” Edwards said, per Click 2 Houston.

The hearing ended after the federal judge said she will chew on the all evidence that has been provided.