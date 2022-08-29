Houston mayor John Whitmire revealed on Wednesday that U.S. Congressman Sylvester Turner, who was also the city’s former mayor, died.
According to KHOU11, the mayor shared the unexpected news at the opening of the city council meeting this morning. He disclosed that while Turner was in Washington D.C. for Trump’s joint address to Congress and did attend, he was taken to the hospital following his appearance and later that evening was pronounced dead.
“A remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people,” Whitmire tweeted. “He rose from poverty but never forgot where he came from. It is a terrible loss for the city and a personal loss for me. I ask Houstonians to celebrate his life.”
This morning, @houmayor John Whitmire announced the death of former mayor, Congressman SylvesterTurner.
“A remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people. He rose from poverty but never forgot where he came from. It is a terrible loss for the city and a personal loss… pic.twitter.com/YtVMp3tzim
— City of Houston (@HoustonTX) March 5, 2025
Turner, who was born and raised in Acres Homes, unknowingly participated in his last event in his hometown on Feb. 1, which was the annual RodeoHouston Parade. He represented Texas’ 18th Congressional District, a seat once held by civil rights leaders like Barbara Jordan, Mickey Leland, Craig Washington and Sheila Jackson Lee. Taking notes from those before him, he dedicated his efforts to pushing the needle on justice, equity and public service tradition.
A proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., he earned a political science degree from the University of Houston before obtaining a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. Early in his legal career, he grew his skills as a trial lawyer at Fulbright & Jaworski before he moved on and decided to co-found Barnes & Turner, a law firm known for its work in commercial and personal injury cases.
Before turning his attention to national service, Turner spent 27 years in the Texas House representing District 139. There, he made a name for himself over two decades on the Appropriations Committee and served six years as Speaker Pro Tem, which helped shape the state’s financial future.
Elected as the 62nd mayor of Houston in 2015 and winning re-election in 2019, Turner faced challenges that few could imagine, from seven federally declared disasters to deep-rooted fiscal obstacles. His administration saved billions tackling tough pension reforms and pushed many initiatives that boosted public safety, environmental health and economic opportunity. One was the region’s first Climate Action Plan, committing the city to carbon neutrality by 2050. Additionally, the official took on leadership roles with the Global Resilient Cities Network and U.S. Climate Mayors to amplify the city’s voice in global climate conversations.
At home, his service reached into every corner of the community. Programs like One Safe Houston focused on public safety and mental health, while One Clean Houston and Complete Communities tackled environmental issues and neighborhood revitalization. His Hire Houston Youth program also opened doors for more than 20,000 young Houstonians, sparking real economic growth.
On the national stage, Turner has been recognized as a steady leader who served as Chair of the African American Mayors Association and as a Trustee of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Through all these roles, he’s kept his roots intact. He is survived by his daughter and grandson.