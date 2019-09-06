Lyndell “Lynn” Price, the former co-owner of Turkey Leg Hut in Houston, is facing federal charges for allegedly setting fire at an establishment co-owned by his former business partner, Steven Rodgers, in 2020. Price, who currently owns The Oyster Hut, is indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit arson of a commercial building.

He also faces charges for conspiracy to use an interstate facility to commit arson of a vehicle, KHOU reported. Price appeared in court on Friday with 27-year-old Armani Williams and 39-year-old John Lee Price, who are also accused of taking part in the arson attempt.

What happened when Lyndell Price allegedly tried to set Bar 5015 on fire?

According to ABC 13, court documents stated that Price and a group of people poured gasoline at the entrance of Bar 5015 in 2020, causing the building to explode. Firefighters said they later found multiple gas containers near the scene.

“Wood everywhere, all over the place, in the ceiling. This door here penetrated the metal; it was everywhere,” Bar 5015 co-owner Ricky Berry told KHOU.

Five years after the explosion, Berry said he is still in disbelief.

“We are all close-knit over here. We all patronize the business, I can’t believe it. Kind of heartfelt,” Berry said. “I am out of straws, out of napkins. We all help each other out. All kind of come up with each other. It’s hard to believe. I don’t know what happened, but I am just in disbelief.”

What other legal troubles has Lynn Price faced?

Price also faced trouble when he had to file for bankruptcy as his business faced a $4.7 million debt. Turkey Leg Hut caught fire in 2024 and closed down indefinitely. Price was also charged with conspiracy to commit arson after he allegedly paid others to burn a stolen blue 1975 Chevy Nova.

Price remains in federal custody while his detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.