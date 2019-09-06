What we know so far about the Tuskeegee homecoming shooting

Tuskegee spokeswoman Thonnia Lee said the person who died was not a member of the university. He was later identified as Latavion Johnson.

However, some of the injured people were Tuskegee students. Of the 16 injured, 12 were shot. Although the severity of the injuries hasn’t been revealed, several people are getting treatment at East Alabama Medical Center and Baptist South Hospital.

A female student who was shot in the stomach was among the injured people. The injured group also includes a male student who was shot in the arm.

Who was arrested in the shooting

AL.com reports that Jaquez Myrick was arrested for “being in possession of a handgun with a machine gun conversion device.” Per AL.com, authorities said that Myrick “was found leaving the scene of the shooting and charged federally with possession of a machine gun.”

He has not been charged in Johnson’s death or any of the other injuries.