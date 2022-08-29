Basketball has been woven into the fabric of Mia and Mya Pauldo’s lives since they were children. Growing up in Paterson, New Jersey, they were surrounded by the game, with both parents playing and their father, a former college athlete, coaching professional players like J.R. Smith and Kyle Anderson. The twins began their basketball journey at the age of six, inspired by the athletic legacy of their family. With a strong support system, including their father as their coach and brand strategist, and their mother handling the behind-the-scenes essentials, Mia and Mya have grown into formidable players who push each other to excel on and off the court.

Their recent commitment to the University of Tennessee marks a significant milestone in their careers. The Pauldo sisters were drawn to the Lady Vols program by the energy and style of play that matched their ambitions to lead both on the court and beyond. They view their time at Tennessee as an opportunity not only to compete at the highest level, but also to further their personal brand, TwinBackCourt. As they prepare to step into this storied program, Mia and Mya remain motivated by their dreams of national championships and the chance to inspire the next generation of athletes, particularly those from their hometown.

We caught up with the twins and talked about this latest development in their journey.

Can you tell us a bit about your journey in basketball? How did you both get started?

Both: Basketball has always been a part of our family for as long as we can remember. Both of our parents played and our dad played in college at Shaw University. Our older brother also played and our dad coached pros like J.R. Smith, Kyle Anderson and others. So, we’ve always been around basketball. We started officially playing when we were six years old and have been balling since.

Who or what has been your biggest inspiration in pursuing basketball?

Both: Our biggest inspiration has been each other and our family. We push each other in everything we do. Our parents inspire us because they handle everything. Our dad trains us and has coached us since we started. He is also the mastermind behind our brand and marketing. Our mom keeps everything in order. She’s our chef, our hairstylist and our everything. We have a very big family and the support is always there. You can always find our MiMa traveling with us everywhere we go. She’s been a big part of our lives.

Congratulations on your commitment to the University of Tennessee! What made you choose Tennessee over other schools?

Mya: We felt like the coaching staff’s energy and style of play was exactly what we needed to be able to showcase our complete skillsets as leaders on and off the court. We love the campus and the energy they brought during our visit.

Mia: It just felt different walking through the halls and seeing all the legendary names. We know we can lead a team and program to a national championship and there’s no better school to do that than the University of Tennessee and the Lady Vols.

How do you feel about joining such a storied program and playing under Coach Kim Caldwell?

Mia: We love Coach Kim and her staff. Coach Gabe Lazo recruited us and we’ve known him for a while, so it started with him. We trust him and once we met Coach Kim and spoke to her, it was a no-brainer.

Mya: Also, we feel like we can excel both on and off the court because the Lady Vol brand speaks for itself, sort of like ours. Our TwinBackCourt brand represents family & winning in all facets of life — with high character. Vol nation brings all of that.

Being ranked in the top 50 of the recruiting Class of 2025 is a huge accomplishment. How do you stay motivated and continue to improve your game?

Both: We both feel like it’s easy to be motivated because we haven’t accomplished most of our goals yet. We’re already preparing for college and playing in the rugged SEC. We also have big NIL goals that we haven’t reached yet. It’s a lot to accomplish and we feel like we’re really just getting started.

As the youngest players (male or female) to secure and NIL deal with Puma, why do you think NIL deals are so important for young high school and college athletes, and what do you enjoy about working with Puma?

Mya: I feel it’s important because the girl’s game has never been valued like the boy’s game and those times are changing. We know we played a role in that as the youngest ballers ever with a shoe deal and a lot of the brand work we’ve done and continue to do. Our partnership Overtime has been a major part of that.

Mia: Yeah, we were the youngest and now it’s almost commonplace for high school players to get a deal, especially girls. But we know there’s still more work to be done. Overtime and all of their platforms, especially the new Overtime Select league, have been a blessing for us and our family as we work towards our NIL goals.

What is it like playing basketball with your twin sister? How do you support and challenge each other on and off the court?

Mia: Mya had surgery last year and hurt her ankle this year so she missed some games and it was tough, especially this year. We both have high basketball IQs so to have both of us making plays for others without having to score makes the team that much more dangerous because we know we can score when we want.

Mya: I love playing with my sister. We make each other better, but also the players around us. Although we’re always talking on the court to each other, our teammates and coaches, we know what we want and where we need to be without saying a word.

Looking ahead, what are your dreams and aspirations for your basketball careers at Tennessee?

We both want to lead the program back to national championships while establishing life-long relationships. We also hope to grow our brand & create generational wealth for ourselves and our family. We believe being a part of the Tennesse family will put us on the path to that.

How has growing up in Paterson, NJ influenced your basketball journey and who you are today?

Mia: We’ve always been a part of Paterson’s basketball culture. Our dad was involved in high-level basketball so we were always around it. He did camps, clinics and high school events, and our family was always involved — from doing the concession or anything else needed. We did dance, gymnastics, softball, and other sports but we just always loved basketball because of how much it was in our lives.

Mya: Paterson breeds great basketball. Our city has always had one of the best boy’s and girl’s AAU programs in the nation and our dad was a director in both. We had our own girl’s program, then joined AAU, playing with both boys and girls. We then started our own team last year, HUrban LEGENDS of Jersey, and were top in the nation both years.

What message do you have for young athletes, especially those from your hometown, who look up to you?

We are living proof that anything is possible. We always wanted a sneaker deal and our own reality show and we did that! Now we have to keep working because hard work can’t hide.