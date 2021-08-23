Christian and Christopher Mannery, twin brothers from Mississippi, recently graduated from Jackson State University. The pair enrolled in 2020 as a tribute to their older brother, Devon, who died in a 2016 car crash, according to the Jackson State University Newsroom.

“Devon was definitely the reason I came to Jackson State and joined the band,” Christian said.

At JSU, Devon pursued a degree in physical education and was an active member of the Sonic Boom of the South band. Christian and Christopher also joined the band, with Christian playing the cymbals and Christopher on the bass drum, which their brother played.

Family, friends, and alumni gathered at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, to celebrate Jackson State University’s Class of 2025 following the undergraduate commencement ceremony. | Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images

Christian expressed, “I remember the first time I went to a Jackson State game—we saw them perform ‘Get Ready,’ and everyone was so in sync with the pom-poms. That moment stuck with me. It really inspired me and became the driving force behind wanting to come here.”

How did the twins forge their paths at Jackson State University?

After spending three years in the band, Christian left to pursue his path and joined the JSU Royal Court and was elected Mister Senior for the 2024-2025 academic year.

“As Christian stepped out of band, I kind of found my comfort in being the only twin still around,” Christopher said. “It gave me more space to be me—not just a twin. I was able to step out and show my individualism, my ideas and my contributions.”

He continued, “Him stepping out really gave me space to look in the mirror and be like, ‘OK, this is your lane. This is how you want to play it.’ So I honestly thank him for joining the Royal Court and getting those internships, because it gave me room to grow and spread my wings just a little more.”

Christian also worked as a R.O.A.R. (Re-envisioning Orientation, Advising, and Retention) Intern, supporting first-year students under the academic affairs division.

In addition to becoming members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., they played an active role in student organizations, such as Men of Excellence and Collegiate 100.

How does this moment feel for the Mannery family?

Stesha Mannery, their mother and a JSU employee, said she is very proud of her children.

“This whole journey started with Devon. I think that’s what brings this all full circle,” she said. “He loved Jackson State University with every fiber in him. So from day one, Christopher and Christian were going to do something that he didn’t get to finish, and they did it.”

What are the twins’ next steps?

On May 7, the twins graduated on their 22nd birthday. Christian graduated with a degree in political science and plans to attend law school to become a judge. With a degree in interdisciplinary studies and a goal of joining the military in the future, Christopher’s next step is to pursue a master’s degree in criminal justice.