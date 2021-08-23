Mattel is making waves with the debut of the first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes, launched at the Breakthrough T1D Children’s Congress on Tuesday.

In addition to empowering children, this new addition to Barbie’s lineup promotes inclusiveness, empathy, and understanding—core values of the Barbie brand.

Barbie’s newest doll aims to reflect life with type 1 diabetes

“Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation,” Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls Krista Berger said in a news release. “Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

This Barbie reflects the realities of living with T1D. She wears a continuous glucose monitor on her arm, secured with heart-shaped medical tape in Barbie’s signature pink. Her outfit includes a blue polka-dot top and skirt, a nod to the global symbol of diabetes awareness. Completing her look is a pastel blue purse, designed for carrying essential supplies like snacks and diabetes management tools.

Breakthrough T1D CEO shares personal connection to launch

Aaron J. Kowalski, Ph.D., CEO of Breakthrough T1D and who lives with T1D, shared his thoughts on the collaboration.

“We were thrilled when Barbie approached us to collaborate on the development of the Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes. I have lived with T1D since I was 13, and my brother since he was 3, so this partnership is deeply personal—it means the world to be part of bringing greater visibility to a condition that affects so many families. It’s an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering.”

Mattel has introduced several Barbies with different skin tones, cultural backgrounds, and disabilities as part of its effort to reach a broader audience.

“We know that increasing the number of people who can see themselves in Barbie continues to resonate,” Mattel spokesperson Devin Duff told CNN.