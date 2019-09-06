LeBron James is enjoying another memorable moment in his career. The latest honor for the NBA superstar comes from Barbie manufacturer Mattel, who announced that they have created the first-ever athlete-inspired Ken doll to recognize James.

James said the honor he received from the Barbie maker gives him another chance to inspire the youth.

What is LeBron James saying about being recognized as a Barbie doll?

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication. Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to,” James said in a press release. “It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams and show kids they, too, can achieve greatness.”

How did LeBron James play a role in designing his own Ken doll?

James collaborated with Mattel to design the historic figure, which is one inch taller than the typical Ken doll. The doll comes with custom clothing that represents James’ upbringing in his hometown Akron, Ohio. The figure is decked in a varsity jacket, along with a shirt that reads “We Are Family” to represent the values of the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Some of the other accessories seen on the doll are Nike sneakers, Beats headphones, sunglasses, a fanny pack, gold watch and James’ “I Promise” band.

“Ken is Barbie’s longtime best friend and supporter,” Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls, Mattel, said in the press release. “We are excited to bring fans a new presentation of Ken that celebrates LeBron as a role model, his icon status, lasting impact on culture, and dedication to setting a positive example for the next generation to reach their limitless potential.”

What other famous athletes have been honored with a Barbie doll?

In July, Barbie created a Sue Bird doll to honor the legendary WNBA star. The company also extended the same honor for tennis star Venus Williams as part of the Summer of Sports campaign.