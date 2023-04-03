Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by Miami-Dade Police Department officers outside the Hard Rock Stadium just hours before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Sources familiar with the incident told ESPN‘s Jeff Darlington that Hill was pulled over by police for reckless driving while en route to the stadium. They alleged that the officers and Hill were engaged in a “verbal altercation” and he handcuffed at the scene, per ESPN. Hill was later released a few minutes later.
The 30-year-old all-star was troubled by the incident but played in Sunday’s game, with a 20-17 victory over the Jaguars. He shared his thoughts on the situation in a post-game interview with reporters, expressing that he still doesn’t understand what led to his detainment.
Video of Tyreek Hill’s arrest today: pic.twitter.com/Kope2Ma6tk
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2024
“Right now, I’m still trying to put it all together … I still don’t know what happened,” he said during the interview, per ESPN. “But I do want to use this platform to say, ‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’ Worst-case scenario, you know? … Everybody has bad apples in every situation, but I want to be able to use this platform to figure out a way to flip this and make it a positive on my end and Miami-Dade and do something positive for the community.”
“It’s hard. I don’t want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do. What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what those guys would have done. I just wanted to make sure I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you’re in a situation like that — put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen,” he added.
Hill told the reporters after the game that he had “no idea” why he was handcuffed because his actions did not warrant it, according to CBS 19 News. “Wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way. Didn’t cuss,” he said. “Still trying to figure it out.”
Several Dolphins players were also detained after they showed up to support Hill during the incident. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was handcuffed after trying to mitigate the situation between Hill and police. According to ESPN, he was cited for disobeying a direct order.
“He said I was too close to the scene and then I think he said something about me not moving my car in time, I don’t know … He told me I wasn’t being arrested but he cited me for being detained and then released,” Campbell said, per ESPN.
Yahoo! Sports reported that the Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement on Sunday regarding the incident. An investigation has been initiated, and one of the officers has been “placed on administrative duties” until the matter is resolved, meaning that the officer will be assigned desk duty instead of patrolling in a car.
— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 8, 2024
Hill had seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown. He later mockingly reenacted his detainment with a few teammates, showing that the situation did not get the best of him.
Tyreek Hill just hit the handcuff celebration pic.twitter.com/QaMUrjzKkX
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 8, 2024
“When you him nothing can stop you,” he tweeted from his X account.