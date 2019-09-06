Tahvio Gratton, a former UPS driver in the state of Washington, has been awarded $237.6 million after prevailing in a racial discrimination lawsuit. A jury concluded that Gratton indeed faced discrimination at work and then got fired after filing his complaint. Gratton, who is Black, received $198 million in punitive damages, along with $39.6 million for emotional distress, The Columbian reported.
In 2021, Gratton was fired from UPS’ Yakima, Washington location. He transferred to Yakima from another location in 2016. In his lawsuit, Gratton says his on-road supervisor treated him differently than his white colleagues. He also claimed that part-time drivers were given priority over him despite his full-time status. Furthermore, a union agreement states that full-time drivers must receive preferential routes over part-timers.
In addition, the manager repeatedly called Gratton “boy” while riding with him in 2018.
“Move faster, Boy, let’s go! Boy, I told you to hurry!” the manager said, per the lawsuit.
A Footlocker employee, who witnessed the mistreatment, confirmed that Gratton’s manager repeatedly called him “boy” and barked orders at him.
After Gratton filed a complaint, he said he received fewer hours and less desirable routes as retaliation. Gratton said he was also targeted for having visible tattoos and wearing sweaters, though white drivers were able to display their tattoos and wear sweaters without any issues.
Gratton’s complaint notes that other Black UPS employees faced similar discrimination.
UPS is fighting the court’s ruling, calling Gratton’s awarded amount “excessive.” The company plans to seek a new trial or a reduced judgment. UPS also claims that Gratton lost his job following a sexual assault complaint against him from a female employee.