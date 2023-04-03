“This decision was made without consulting the Daily Trojan’s student leadership in any capacity,” the newspaper wrote in a letter from the editors. “Student Life told us, despite our objections, that their decision was final. We are disappointed in Student Life’s lack of investment in independent student journalism.”

In mid-December, budget cuts were announced during a meeting between student editors and representatives from USC Student Life. Editors are currently looking for funding solutions like tutoring programs for LAUSD schools, merchandise sales and writing contests to raise money. So far, the school has rejected these solutions.