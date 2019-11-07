Since the NFL announced Usher would headline its Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, fans have been buzzing about the performance. Speculations about what songs the singer would choose and what other celebrity artists he’d bring on stage have taken the internet by storm, especially in the days leading up to the game.
“I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we are headed in the future,” Usher told Apple Music of the show’s setlist in an interview with Apple Music, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “What songs do people know me for? What songs have a celebration of [my career]? That was the idea.”
The halftime show didn’t disappoint. The singer performed most of his beloved hits, including “Caught Up,” “Confessions,” and “Yeah!” (featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris). He also made sure to bring out some of his most devoted collaborators.
As expected, the internet is in a frenzy about performance. Read on for a recap of the legendary show.
His setlist featured his biggest hits.
The Atlanta native understood the assignment when building the show’s setlist and included his biggest and most beloved hits. In addition to the three previously mentioned, he performed “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Spotlight,” “Love in This Club,” “If I Ain’t Got You” (prelude performed by Alicia Keys), “My Boo” featuring Alicia Keys, “Nice & Slow,” “Burn,” “U Got It Bad” (featuring H.E.R.), “Bad Girl,” “OMG” (featuring will.i.am), and “Turn Down for What” (prelude performed by Lil Jon).
It wouldn’t be #BlackHistoryMonth without some #BlackExcellence at the Super Bowl! Usher shared the stage with so many Black musical icons, and featured performances by the Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South and the brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi! 👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/fpO4VeACUj
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) February 12, 2024
It also included several surprise performances.
usher, lil jon, and ludacris being together again literally felt like the avengers assembling for the first time in a decade pic.twitter.com/plzVd4gz2U
— rocky (@WAYSTIAR) February 12, 2024
USHER AND HER 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/E0umeXQV2j
— вяуαηт (@bryant_gotgame) February 12, 2024
Alicia Keys made a memorable appearance.
Keys’ cameo in the show is getting more attention than others. Fans on social media discussed the duo’s chemistry on stage and joked about how that may affect her husband, Swizz Beatz.
“I don’t know who was held tighter during the Super Bowl last night, Nick Bosa or Alicia Keys,” one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.
I don’t know who was held tighter during the Super Bowl last night, Nick Bosa or Alicia Keys pic.twitter.com/q7dg3Lpiap
— Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) February 12, 2024
“Alicia Keys when she gets home before Swiss Beatz from the super bowl & tries to play it off,” another wrote with a meme.
Alicia Keys when she gets home before Swiss Beatz from the super bowl & tries to play it off pic.twitter.com/yQmv3IRj0X
— DemoLa (@DemoOfUK) February 12, 2024
Viewers also had much to say about Key’s voice crack, which occurred at the top of her performance of “If I Ain’t Got You.”
“Alicia Keys doesn’t want to accept she’s an Alto,” one user tweeted.
Alicia Keys doesn’t want to accept she’s an Alto
— YUNG HERC 🇩🇴🇳🇬 (@ehisilozobhie) February 12, 2024
“Usher performed with Off Keys instead of Alicia Keys,” another joked.
Usher performed with Off Keys instead of Alicia Keys pic.twitter.com/83F3QK3OIj
— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) February 12, 2024
He performed on skates.
From circus-like costumes to dancers flying in the air, Usher’s halftime performance went above and beyond to create a unique experience for viewers. As a nod to Atlanta’s Black roller rink culture, the singer and his background dancers performed on skates toward the show’s end, with the 45-year-old nailing his dance routine while on wheels.
Do you know the level of skill it takes to steadily hold your position AND hit choreographed movement in sync on roller skates?! #Usher pic.twitter.com/FdiG773fHO
— RAY LOVE JR. (@RayLoveJr_) February 12, 2024