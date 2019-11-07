Since the NFL announced Usher would headline its Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, fans have been buzzing about the performance. Speculations about what songs the singer would choose and what other celebrity artists he’d bring on stage have taken the internet by storm, especially in the days leading up to the game.

“I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we are headed in the future,” Usher told Apple Music of the show’s setlist in an interview with Apple Music, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “What songs do people know me for? What songs have a celebration of [my career]? That was the idea.”

The halftime show didn’t disappoint. The singer performed most of his beloved hits, including “Caught Up,” “Confessions,” and “Yeah!” (featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris). He also made sure to bring out some of his most devoted collaborators.

As expected, the internet is in a frenzy about performance. Read on for a recap of the legendary show.