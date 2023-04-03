Several teams were housed at hotels in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, approximately 30 miles from Spokane, due to high demand for accommodation. The Utah players said one of the incidents occurred on Thursday evening, which marked their first night.

They were walking over to a restaurant for dinner when someone in a white truck with a Confederate flag started yelling racial slurs, including the N-word. The person revved their engines before speeding off.

“We all just were in shock, and we looked at each other like, did we just hear that? … Everybody was in shock — our cheerleaders, our students that were in that area that heard it clearly were just frozen,” Charmelle Green, Utah deputy athletics director, told KSL.com.