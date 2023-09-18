Living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) can be challenging, especially when it comes to food choices. If you follow a vegetarian diet, it can be even harder to make sure you’re eating enough calories and nutrients since you won’t have access to most animal-based foods. Still, it’s important to prioritize eating enough calories if you have CKD to make sure you maintain body weight and muscle mass while also supporting your kidneys.

Chronic kidney disease happens when the kidneys slowly stop working over time. These organs are important because they remove waste from the blood, balance fluids and keep the body healthy. When they stop working properly, waste can build up and cause problems in other parts of the body like the heart and bones. CKD can develop from other health conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure or infections. It can also run in families. Over time, it can lead to kidney failure if not managed properly.

Why Eating Enough Calories Matters With Chronic Kidney Disease

People with CKD often have a hard time keeping their weight up. This can happen because they don’t feel hungry, are tired or sick or on a special diet that limits certain foods. A calorie deficit means the body is not getting enough energy from food. While this is great for people on weight loss journeys, it’s a problem for CKD patients because it can cause muscle loss, weakness and poor health. Eating too little can make it harder for the body to fight illness or heal after being sick.

For vegetarians, this can be even harder. Many high-protein foods like meat, fish and eggs are off the menu. Some plant foods, like beans and nuts, are high in potassium or phosphorus, which people with CKD may need to limit. This makes it tricky to get enough calories without hurting the kidneys.

The goal is to eat nutrient-rich foods that are low in sodium, potassium, and phosphorus – but still give the body the energy it needs. Here are some helpful choices:

Healthy fats like olive oil, avocado (in moderation) and unsalted nut butters.

White rice or pasta, which are lower in potassium than whole grains.

Low-potassium vegetables like bell peppers, cabbage, green beans and zucchini.

Fruits low in potassium, such as apples, berries and grapes.

Tofu and egg whites, which are good low-phosphorus protein sources.

Smooth nut butters, like almond or cashew (just watch the portion size).

Talk to a dietitian who specializes in addressing kidney disease to determine specific needs. Beyond these basic suggestions to get you started, here are five dinner ideas that are easy to make, full of flavor and gentle on the kidneys.

Creamy Garlic Pasta With Zucchini

This dish is a great way to enjoy pasta while sneaking in a low-potassium veggie.

Ingredients

2 cups cooked white pasta

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small zucchini, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup plant-based milk (unsweetened)

1 tablespoon flour

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain and set aside. In a pan, heat olive oil and sauté garlic for one minute. Add zucchini and cook until soft, about five minutes. Stir in flour, then slowly add milk to make a creamy sauce. Mix in the pasta and cook for another two minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Tofu and Veggie Stir-Fry

Tofu is a great source of protein that’s lower in phosphorus than meat.

Ingredients

1 cup firm tofu, cut into cubes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped bell peppers

1/2 cup green beans

1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil (optional)

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a pan and fry tofu until golden brown. Remove and set aside. In the same pan, add bell peppers and green beans. Cook for five to seven minutes. Return tofu to the pan. Add soy sauce and sesame oil. Cook for another two minutes and serve.

Stuffed Bell Peppers With Rice and Cheese

This hearty meal is high in calories and full of flavor.

Ingredients

2 large bell peppers, cut in half and seeds removed

1 cup cooked white rice

1/2 cup chopped spinach (fresh or frozen, well-drained)

1/4 cup shredded cheese (low sodium if possible)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F (190°C). Mix cooked rice, spinach and cheese in a bowl. Place pepper halves in a baking dish and fill with the rice mixture. Drizzle olive oil over the top. Bake for 25–30 minutes, until peppers are soft.

Mashed Sweet Potatoes With Olive Oil

A comforting side dish that’s also a great source of calories.

Ingredients

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup unsweetened plant-based milk

Salt and cinnamon (optional)

Instructions

Boil sweet potatoes until soft, about 15 minutes. Drain well. Mash with a fork or potato masher. Add olive oil and milk. Mix until smooth. Add a pinch of salt and cinnamon if desired.

Egg and Veggie Breakfast-For-Dinner Bowl

Egg whites are low in phosphorus and make a great protein base.

Ingredients

4 egg whites

1/4 cup chopped bell peppers

1/4 cup chopped onions

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 slice white bread (optional, for toast)

Instructions

Heat olive oil in a skillet and sauté the veggies for five minutes. Add egg whites and scramble until fully cooked. Serve alone or with a slice of white toast for extra calories.

Frequently Asked Questions

What can a kidney patient eat for dinner?

Vegetarian kidney patients can enjoy meals with low-potassium vegetables, white rice or pasta, tofu,\ and egg whites. Some good ideas include vegetable stir-fries, stuffed peppers or pasta with creamy sauces made from plant-based milk.

Are scrambled eggs good for kidney disease?

Scrambled eggs are a good source of nutrients, especially egg whites. They are low in phosphorus and high in protein. People on a low-protein diet, should talk to a doctor before making eggs a regular part of meal plans.

Is pasta okay for chronic kidney disease patients?

Yes, white pasta is lower in potassium and phosphorus than whole grain pasta, making it a better choice for people with CKD. Just be careful with sauces by avoiding the high-sodium options.