The Seattle Mariners‘ Victor Robles injured his left shoulder and was carted off the field after making a jaw-dropping catch in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 5-4 walk-off loss against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
Robles was playing right field and covered 113 feet in 6.2 seconds while chasing a deep fly ball from Patrick Bailey. He took a deep dive into foul territory and crashed into the ballpark netting, making the incredible catch. Robles pulled off the stunning catch with his body bent backward, briefly stood up, and then dropped to the ground in pain.
Robles was carted off the field
He then threw the ball with his right hand and grabbed his left arm. ESPN reported that Robles, 27, was carted off the field, and the out was confirmed after the Giants challenged the play.
Mariners outfielder Victor Robles was helped off the field and taken away in a cart after this scary collision pic.twitter.com/vdwJcBemB3
— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 6, 2025
‘He’s such a force’
The Giants cruised to a 5-4 win over the Mariners after Wilmer Flores’ RBI single sealed a series sweep, improving San Francisco’s record to 8-1.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson confirmed Robles sustained a shoulder-related injury, but additional details about his condition remain unknown.
“He’s such a force,” Wilson said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “Big hits, the great defense that he plays. He causes a lot of havoc on the bases, doing what he does out there. He’s a great guy to have at the top of your lineup. That’s why we’re hoping for the best.”
Robles’ teammate speaks on his athletic skills
Robles tallied two hits and a run in Sunday’s loss at Oracle Park. He has a .273 batting average and three stolen bases across 10 games this season. After his injury, center fielder Julio Rodríguez called for athletic trainers to help Robles after seeing him go down.
“Obviously, he made all that effort,” Rodríguez said, according to MLB.com. “But it’s a high cost.”
“He’s a very impactful player for our team, defensively and offensively, too,” Rodríguez added. “It’s just a matter of seeing where things stand with him now.”