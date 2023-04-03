Victoria Monét is on a roll! Earlier this year, Monét won three Grammys, including best new artist and best R&B album for Jaguar II. Now, after she and Teyana Taylor paid tribute to Usher at the BET Awards in June with a sizzling performance of “Bad Girl,” she’s teaming up with the legend for her latest single, “SOS (Sex on Sight).”
According to People, Monét said that “SOS,” which is set to appear on the deluxe version of Jaguar II, is about the “urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch and quality attention.”
She continued, “Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or in this case rescued from your own sensual urges. Just like a storm, SOS summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire,” Monét added. “It feels romantic, playful, sultry and direct. Based in fantasy and the warmest tones of R&B. It feels timeless and we hope you enjoy the escape!”
“I am way too sexy/ To be alone,” she sings in “SOS.” “Wanna show you what type/ Of time that I’m on/ Want you to come/ Send me your ETA/ When you lay me down, put my leg to the clouds/ I hope you’re ready for the rain.”
At the moment, Monét hasn’t shared the release date for the deluxe edition Jaguar II. She’s scheduled to take the stage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival and ONE Musicfest on Sept. 21 and Oct. 27, respectively.