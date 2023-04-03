What were the past controversies that led to the show’s cancellation?

According to NBC News, Victoria’s Secret was the subject of an investigation launched by The New York Times in 2020, which accused the lingerie brand of misogyny and other workplace concerns.

At the time, Tammy Roberts Myers, a spokesperson for L Brands — the parent company of Victoria’s Secret — stated that the brand was “‘intensely focused’ on corporate governance, workplace and compliance practices and that it had ‘made significant strides,’” according to NYT reporters Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Katherine Rosman, Sapna Maheshwari and James B. Stewart.

Victoria’s Secret has also faced backlash for its lack of model inclusivity. In 2018, Ed Razek, then the chief marketing officer of L Brands, attracted criticism during a Vogue interview for his comments about not wanting ‘transsexuals’ to be included in the fashion show, Variety reported.

“So it’s like, why don’t you do 50? Why don’t you do 60? Why don’t you do 24? It’s like, why doesn’t your show do this?” he said. “Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special.”

The fashion show had been televised since 2001, but the brand recorded its lowest viewership ratings in 2018, ultimately leading to its cancellation the following year, according to Today.com. Stuart Burgdoerfer, the then-chief financial officer of L Brands, stated that the show was canceled in 2019 to “evolve the messaging of [the company],” according to Fortune.