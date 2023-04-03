The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returns on Tuesday after six years, and the brand has vowed to make things right after significant controversy and the show’s lowest ratings in 2019. The show will feature greater diversity, body positivity, the iconic angel wings and multiple performances by an all-women artist lineup — a first in the brand’s history.
According to WWD, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its runway debut in 1995, marking a major shift from the success of monthly catalogs to placing lingerie at the forefront of the fashion world. Tyra Banks became the first supermodel to wear the Victoria’s Secret Angel wings, and since then, the event evolved into an international phenomenon that fans eagerly anticipated each year.
Here’s a deep dive into the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, its recent controversies, its impact on the fashion industry and what to expect from this year’s event in New York City.
What were the past controversies that led to the show’s cancellation?
According to NBC News, Victoria’s Secret was the subject of an investigation launched by The New York Times in 2020, which accused the lingerie brand of misogyny and other workplace concerns.
At the time, Tammy Roberts Myers, a spokesperson for L Brands — the parent company of Victoria’s Secret — stated that the brand was “‘intensely focused’ on corporate governance, workplace and compliance practices and that it had ‘made significant strides,’” according to NYT reporters Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Katherine Rosman, Sapna Maheshwari and James B. Stewart.
Victoria’s Secret has also faced backlash for its lack of model inclusivity. In 2018, Ed Razek, then the chief marketing officer of L Brands, attracted criticism during a Vogue interview for his comments about not wanting ‘transsexuals’ to be included in the fashion show, Variety reported.
“So it’s like, why don’t you do 50? Why don’t you do 60? Why don’t you do 24? It’s like, why doesn’t your show do this?” he said. “Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special.”
The fashion show had been televised since 2001, but the brand recorded its lowest viewership ratings in 2018, ultimately leading to its cancellation the following year, according to Today.com. Stuart Burgdoerfer, the then-chief financial officer of L Brands, stated that the show was canceled in 2019 to “evolve the messaging of [the company],” according to Fortune.
What can viewers anticipate from this year’s show?
Victoria’s Secret announced the return of the iconic fashion show in a May Instagram post, acknowledging feedback regarding body inclusivity, diversity, and overall women’s empowerment, and vowing to incorporate these elements after its six-year hiatus, per Today.com.
“We’ve read the comments and heard you,” Victoria’s Secret wrote in the post’s caption. “The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here.”
This year’s event will significantly differ from previous years, featuring a diverse range of models — from thin to curvy, Black, white, Latina and more — along with lingerie that remains popular today.
The fashion show will take place at the brand’s flagship store in New York City on Oct. 15, and viewers can watch the event on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Live.
An all-women lineup will debut for the first time in history
What better way to make a comeback than by featuring an all-women lineup?
Banks and fashion model Gigi Hadid teased the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in an Instagram post featuring the two women strutting to receive their golden invites; both women will be walking the runway in the show.
But the excitement doesn’t stop there; women artists are also set to take the runway stage to perform.
NBC News reported that legendary singer Cher will headline the event, and K-pop star Lisa, singer-songwriter Tyla and others who will perform.