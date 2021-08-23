Virginia State University’s 2025 graduation ceremonies surprised attendees with a viral dance filled with HBCU pride.

Per HBCU Gameday, graduates of the College of Agriculture, the College of Engineering & Technology, the College of Natural & Health Sciences, and the Reginald F. Lewis College of Business were celebrated at the afternoon ceremony, with those from the College of Education and the College of Humanities & Social Sciences in the morning one.

VSU President Makola M. Abdullah, Ph.D., ignited a moment of unity after prompting the graduates to perform 803Fresh’s viral “Boots on the Ground” dance during both ceremonies.

‘Where them fans at?’

A few minutes before turning their tassels, Abdullah asked graduates to check beneath their seats. Handheld fans featuring VSU’s school colors of blue and orange were there, a play on the song’s lyric, “Where them fans at?”

“Our graduates are ready to hit the ground running. In fact, they’ve already got their ‘BOOTS ON THE GROUND,'” VSU shared in a tweet alongside video footage.

Reactions from HBCU alums

“I dunno why but this made me tear up 🥹. Congrats from your Morehouse fam! 🏠🙌🏽,” a user commented in response to the tweet.

Another wrote in part, “That’s the only way to do it!!!” adding, “Love my HBCU family!!! It’s more than education, it’s an experience.”

“Nobody does it like Big State!!! Hail State 🔶🔷,” someone else shared.