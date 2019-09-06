After Biggie was fatally shot in 1997, Wallace continued to honor her only son by celebrating his work. She also maintained his $160 million estate and passed down the earnings to his children T’yanna and C.J. Over the decades she has continued to seek justice for her son.

“As long as I have life there’s hope,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2021 while promoting the Biggie: I Have a Story to Tell documentary on Netflix. “And I hope when I’m not in this world anymore, my friends and family will carry on the fight. There is always hope.”