According to a news release, the Stockholm-based company stated on March 17 that it will work with Walmart-backed consumer finance app OnePay to offer customers installment loans for purchases at the retailer.

What this means for Walmart customers

The move will provide Walmart’s U.S. customers with flexible payment options for online and in-store purchases. OnePay offers mobile services like a digital wallet, where customers can link their debit or credit cards to their accounts to check out online or make contactless in-store payments at Walmart.

OnePay is already integrated with Walmart’s physical and digital channels, offering financial services to millions of customers. Its partnership with Klarna will expand its portfolio to include installment loans alongside banking, credit and payment products, per the news release.