A Walmart in Shrewsbury, Missouri is seeing a decline in theft after removing its self-checkout lanes. Shrewsbury Police Chief Lisa Vargas recently revealed the latest findings, saying that police calls and arrests have significantly declined since the store made the change.

Why did one Walmart location get rid of its self-checkout lanes?

According to People, Walmart had been facing a significant challenge after people were using self-checkouts and walking out without paying for their items. After the store removed the self-checkouts, however, the change has become evident. According to the Webster-Kirkwood Times, police calls and arrests at the Walmart declined by more than half after the store removed self-checkouts in 2024.

Data shows that the Shrewsbury Police Department responded to 1,915 calls from January to May 2024. Over 25% of the calls came from the Shrewsbury Walmart. In 2025, only 11% of the same type of calls came from the store.

“That’s a huge change. We really appreciate Walmart taking initiative and removing those self-checkers,” Vargas said, per the the Webster-Kirkwood Times.

What else is Walmart doing to reduce shoplifting?

Walmart implemented handheld scanners at some locations in 2024 to make sure shoppers don’t use old or fake receipts when they walk out of stores. In addition, the retailer is fighting back against card skimming, which is when thieves steal credit card information by replacing existing devices with fake ones at self-checkout stations.

“We’re always looking for ways to innovate in our stores, including the checkout experience,” Charles Crowson, Walmart’s director of global affairs, told People. “Any adjustments are based on varying factors, including feedback from associates and customers, shopping patterns and business needs in the area.”