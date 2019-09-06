Donald Trump is still receiving largely disappointing ratings after the latest poll numbers were released this week. Trump, who had a 47% approval rating at the start of his term, has continued to see his numbers drop after his first 100 days in office.

The latest results reinforce a downward trend in public perception. As Blavity previously reported, a majority of voters in earlier polls said they were concerned about how Trump is handling the economy—especially amid rising tariffs and fears of a potential recession.

“I’m disappointed. I didn’t vote for him. I was going to give him the benefit of doubt, because I figured, you know, he could do things to help the economy and … further disappointment,” one voter told CNN.

What do the latest polls say about Donald Trump’s approval rating?

One of the most recent polls, published by the New York Times, shows that 51% of voters disapprove of Trump’s performance. Another survey from Nate Silver’s Silver Bulletin newsletter showed nearly identical results, with Trump earning a 46% approval rating and 50% disapproval.

Additional polling from YouGov, Morning Consult, Gallup, Reuters/Ipsos and Marquette Law School all show Trump’s disapproval rating above 50%.

These numbers follow previously released data showing Trump at a historically low approval level, hovering in the low 40s, USA Today reported.

What controversial actions has Trump taken recently?

Trump has continued to draw criticism in recent days following a series of controversial moves. In his ongoing feud with Walmart, he gave a nonchalant response to the company’s price hikes caused by increased import duties, telling Walmart to “eat the tariffs.”

Trump also met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and stirred backlash by spreading misinformation, claiming that white farmers in the country are victims of genocide.

The President is also under fire for his ongoing attempts to dismantle healthcare coverage for millions of Americans.