‘My son overstepped his boundaries’

In the documentary, Williams revealed to TMZ’s Harvey Levin that her son took on more than he could handle with her finances. “My son overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. He overstepped his boundaries, and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me crap about it.”

She continued, “Like is he stealing from me? Look, all I know is that, in terms of what I’m dealing with, this is still going on, because that’s when my money got frozen at Wells Fargo, thank God. No more money stealing from my son and the other people.”

Despite her strained relationship with Hunter, Williams said she believes he is a “good person” but feels those around him have influenced him.

“My son is a really good person. Look, my son is a good person. But at this point, he is a horrible person to me,” Williams explained in the documentary. “The way he moves with other people, and what’s going on with these other people in my apartment in Miami. ‘What are you doing? Oh, you spent on what? What is going on at Wells Fargo?’ […] It’s about my money. It’s about holding my money and using it for other people and nothing for me.”