Wendy Williams plans to celebrate her father’s 94th birthday in Florida this weekend, the first time she has been allowed to socialize with her loved ones. There, she will also reunite with her 24-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., who she claims is why she’s under guardianship.
Williams said she believes her son made unauthorized purchases, leading to her guardianship
The legendary daytime television host appeared on a recent episode of TMZ’s 2 Angry Men podcast after the recent release of her new documentary, TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, on Tubi. She said her guardianship began after Wells Fargo notified her of substantial unauthorized withdrawals from her account. Williams said she believes her son made those purchases but denied any wrongdoing, per TMZ.
“While Mr. Hunter, [her son, Kevin] apologized for past mistakes and inappropriate behavior, the court is not convinced that he can keep her safe and wouldn’t willingly or unwittingly expose her to financial exploitation,” court documents obtained from TMZ last September stated.
‘My son overstepped his boundaries’
In the documentary, Williams revealed to TMZ’s Harvey Levin that her son took on more than he could handle with her finances. “My son overstepped his boundaries in terms of me. He overstepped his boundaries, and he was inappropriately using my money without telling me crap about it.”
She continued, “Like is he stealing from me? Look, all I know is that, in terms of what I’m dealing with, this is still going on, because that’s when my money got frozen at Wells Fargo, thank God. No more money stealing from my son and the other people.”
Despite her strained relationship with Hunter, Williams said she believes he is a “good person” but feels those around him have influenced him.
“My son is a really good person. Look, my son is a good person. But at this point, he is a horrible person to me,” Williams explained in the documentary. “The way he moves with other people, and what’s going on with these other people in my apartment in Miami. ‘What are you doing? Oh, you spent on what? What is going on at Wells Fargo?’ […] It’s about my money. It’s about holding my money and using it for other people and nothing for me.”
In a telephone interview with Levin and Mark Geragos on the podcast, Williams described her current situation on the 5th floor of an assisted living facility in New York City, where she alleges she has been “emotionally abused.”
Blavity reported that Williams opened up about her experience under guardianship in January in an exclusive Breakfast Club interview. The former radio host called in alongside her niece, Alex Finnie, and discussed how she had been restricted from doing whatever she wanted.
“I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said on the show.
“They won’t allow you to leave or have visitors,” Finnie said on the show. “So you can’t even leave and take a walk if you wanted to, or take a trip or visit family members.”