Morgan reportedly had gotten sick during the game

According to CBS Sports, the Knicks were leading 64-58 against the Heat when officials paused the game for 10 minutes. Both teams waited on the sidelines as staffers handled the situation courtside. Morgan was seated in the area and had vomited on the floor, prompting the crew to clean things up before the game could resume.

The 30 Rock actor is a longtime Knicks fan, so it’s no surprise that he sits courtside whenever he attends a game. Photos and a video circulated on social media of the incident, showing Morgan being removed in a wheelchair and holding a towel to his face. According to the footage, he also had a nosebleed.

Morgan reveals what caused the incident

Morgan later revealed his vomiting was caused by foot poisoning. He wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you! More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks.”

The Knicks ended the night with a 116-95 victory over the Heat. Morgan is a beloved figure to the team and the iconic arena, with one representative sending best wishes to the actor.

“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” a Madison Square Garden representative told People.