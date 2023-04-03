Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan had a medical emergency during the second half of Monday night’s game between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden.
Morgan reportedly had gotten sick during the game
According to CBS Sports, the Knicks were leading 64-58 against the Heat when officials paused the game for 10 minutes. Both teams waited on the sidelines as staffers handled the situation courtside. Morgan was seated in the area and had vomited on the floor, prompting the crew to clean things up before the game could resume.
The 30 Rock actor is a longtime Knicks fan, so it’s no surprise that he sits courtside whenever he attends a game. Photos and a video circulated on social media of the incident, showing Morgan being removed in a wheelchair and holding a towel to his face. According to the footage, he also had a nosebleed.
Morgan reveals what caused the incident
Morgan later revealed his vomiting was caused by foot poisoning. He wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning. Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you! More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs 😅 #goknicks.”
The Knicks ended the night with a 116-95 victory over the Heat. Morgan is a beloved figure to the team and the iconic arena, with one representative sending best wishes to the actor.
“We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside,” a Madison Square Garden representative told People.
Morgan was involved in a deadly auto accident in 2014
Morgan has had multiple health issues throughout his life. He currently has diabetes and underwent a kidney transplant in 2010. The Bronx native also survived a deadly auto accident in June 2014 when a Walmart truck hit his limo from behind while speeding on the New Jersey Turnpike, People reported. Friend and collaborator James McNair was killed, and several others were injured in the incident.
Morgan had a broken leg and was in a coma for two weeks after the accident. He used a wheelchair for five months and had to relearn how to walk and talk. Since then, Morgan has been very vocal and transparent about his healing journey.
“I remember it felt so good to be welcomed back. It really did,” Morgan said. “And that day, I didn’t think I was ever going to touch the microphone again,” he said about returning to comedy after the incident, according to Blavity.
He has a new project set at NBC
Morgan recently appeared in Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary events: SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and the live SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration special.
Morgan also has an upcoming, untitled comedy pilot on NBC, where is set to play a former football player working to rebuild his image. Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander and Bobby Moynihan have also been cast.