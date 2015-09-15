With The Neighborhood recently renewed for Season 7 at CBS, the series now has a Tracy Morgan-led spinoff set at Paramount+.

The half-hour comedy within The Neighborhood universe, centering on Morgan’s Francois “Frank” Crutchfield , “or ‘Crutch’ to those that know him well – a Harlem widower whose empty nest plans are put on hold after his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back home. The series is produced by CBS Studios and is slated to begin production later this year.”

The series is executive produced by Cedric the Entertainer and hails from his production company, A Bird and a Bear Entertainment. Eric C. Rhone also executive produces, along with Owen Smith, who wrote the premiere script is also the showrunner. Other executive producers are Aaron Kaplan for Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling for TrillTV and Morgan.

“I’m excited to be expanding our The Neighborhood universe, by producing a show with the legendary comedian Tracy Morgan,” said Cedric The Entertainer. “This new character is the close cousin to my character Calvin Butler and you will enjoy some of their many similarities. Morgan plays Crutch a ‘say-it-like-it-is’ widowed father who is challenged when his two adult children and a couple of grandchildren need to move back home, and let’s say there will be several comedic complications.”

“Crutch will be navigating the ups and downs of having his kids and grandkids back under one roof, and you know if I am doing this, there will be plenty of laughs along the way,” said Tracy Morgan. “I am so happy to be able to do this with my brother Cedric The Entertainer, Owen Smith and the rest of the amazing crew we have put together. Get ready for your new favorite show!”

“Our subscribers love CBS’ The Neighborhood, so it’s a natural fit to bring CRUTCH to Paramount+.” said Jeff Grossman, EVP of Programming, Paramount Streaming. “We can’t wait to see what the immense talents behind CRUTCH – Tracy Morgan, Cedric The Entertainer and Owen Smith – bring to this new series.”