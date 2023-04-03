Black women often embody the role of superheroes in their families, friendships and workplaces, consistently prioritizing the needs of others while neglecting their own well-being and mental health. However, “Black Girl Day Off, “observed annually on Oct. 11, is a crucial reminder for these women to step back, focus on self-care and reclaim their voices.

“Black Girl Day Off” encourages Black women to advocate for their mental and physical health. Self-care looks different for each Black woman, so whether they opt to take a day off, enjoy an extended vacation, go on a brisk walk or spend time with loved ones, the designated day supports Black women in taking these crucial steps toward personal empowerment.

When was “Black Girl Day Off” founded, and what inspired its creation?

Black women have often faced challenges in the workplace simply for existing. One of the most notable experiences they encounter is discrimination, which can lead to mental, physical and financial stress.

According to a 2020 Lean In report on Black women in corporate America, various barriers restrict their advancement to managerial and other leadership roles within their organizations. Additional findings indicate that nearly half (49%) of Black women believe that their race or ethnicity hinders their ability to secure a raise, promotion or other opportunities for advancement, in stark contrast to only 3% of white women and 11% of women overall. These insights align with sentiments shared by Tomeka Casanova, who has discussed the intense stress and chromosomal shifts Black women experience in corporate environments.