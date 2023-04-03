Black women often embody the role of superheroes in their families, friendships and workplaces, consistently prioritizing the needs of others while neglecting their own well-being and mental health. However, “Black Girl Day Off, “observed annually on Oct. 11, is a crucial reminder for these women to step back, focus on self-care and reclaim their voices.
“Black Girl Day Off” encourages Black women to advocate for their mental and physical health. Self-care looks different for each Black woman, so whether they opt to take a day off, enjoy an extended vacation, go on a brisk walk or spend time with loved ones, the designated day supports Black women in taking these crucial steps toward personal empowerment.
When was “Black Girl Day Off” founded, and what inspired its creation?
Black women have often faced challenges in the workplace simply for existing. One of the most notable experiences they encounter is discrimination, which can lead to mental, physical and financial stress.
According to a 2020 Lean In report on Black women in corporate America, various barriers restrict their advancement to managerial and other leadership roles within their organizations. Additional findings indicate that nearly half (49%) of Black women believe that their race or ethnicity hinders their ability to secure a raise, promotion or other opportunities for advancement, in stark contrast to only 3% of white women and 11% of women overall. These insights align with sentiments shared by Tomeka Casanova, who has discussed the intense stress and chromosomal shifts Black women experience in corporate environments.
Four years ago, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Casanova personally faced the overwhelming pressure and stress that many Black women experience in the workplace. As a product developer, Casanova struggled with the emotional toll her job took on her well-being. Realizing she needed time to recover, she founded “Black Girl Day Off” to prioritize self-care and mental health for herself and other Black women.
“If I know I need a day off, then every Black woman needs a day off,” Casanova said in an interview with Blavity. “I could’ve named it ‘Black Woman Day Off,’ but I chose ‘Black Girl’ because we naturally radiate a youthful spirit. We age gracefully, we’re jovial and we possess this innocence when we’re in safe, nurturing spaces. I believe we are still girls at heart, and many of us are fighting to reconnect with that inner girl. That’s why I called it ‘Black Girl Take Off’ Day.”
The impact of chronic stress on Black Women’s Health
Chronic stress significantly affects the health of Black women, often arising from stressors such as workplace discrimination, societal pressures, the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the complexities of childbirth. Studies have shown that this ongoing stress increases the risk of serious health conditions, including hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.
Statistics from the American Heart Association reveal that high-stress levels are significantly impacting the health of Black women. Heart disease and stroke rank as the leading causes of death in this demographic. Cardiovascular diseases claim over 50,000 lives of Black women annually, with stroke being a leading cause of death for Black women.
Nearly 59% of Black women aged 20 and older have cardiovascular disease, while about 58% have high blood pressure, and only 20% of those manage it effectively. Alarmingly, just 39% recognize chest pain as a potential heart attack symptom, and only 33% identify pain spreading to the shoulder, neck, or arms as another warning sign, according to the AHA.
In a 2010 study from the National Library of Medicine, Black women may process and internalize stress differently than their white counterparts. Socioeconomic stressors such as racism and poverty contribute to stress and biological aging in Black women, a phenomenon known as “weathering.” These inequalities can ultimately reduce life expectancy and exacerbate health disparities.
“When it comes to stress and anxiety, we score off the charts,” Casanova said. “When we consider the numbers and the immense stress we carry within our bodies, especially given that we are disproportionately affected by the most aggressive forms of breast cancer, enough is enough.”
How does “Black Girl Day Off” help Black women’s overall health?
The health challenges Black women face highlight the urgent need for initiatives like “Black Girl Day Off,” which strategically follows World Mental Health Day. When asked about the similarities between the two annual events, Casanova emphasized that Black women require more than just one day off to address their mental health needs.
“I purposely put it behind World Mental Health Day because we don’t just need a day off; we need time off. We need two days off. I recognize, from a world of product, that when we’re offering solutions for mental health, we also need to address the needs of other demographics,” Casanova said.
Casanova stressed the importance of saying “no” and prioritizing self-care, a challenge for many Black women who often push themselves to burnout. She said she enjoys traveling and participating in a walking group with other Black women as part of her self-care routine.
“Black Girl Day Off” has gained popularity on TikTok, with users sharing ways to celebrate. While Casanova initially had no plans for expansion, she has since hinted at launching merchandise for supporters.
She also offered advice to young women struggling to prioritize self-care.
“Ask for the support you need, unapologetically. Sit down with your family, reclaim your time and implement balance for a while. Prioritize yourself — rest is warfare, and you can’t pour from an empty cup. If you aren’t giving anything to yourself, you bring no value to others. Prioritize you, and everything else will fall into place.”