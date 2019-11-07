Julianne Moore is not happy with President Donald Trump and his administration.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actress has spoken out against Trump’s administration for banning her children’s book about self-acceptance from Pentagon-run schools around the world.

“It is a great shock for me to learn that my first book, Freckleface Strawberry, has been banned by the Trump administration from schools run by the Department of Defense,” Moore wrote in an Instagram post. “Freckleface Strawberry is a semi-autobiographical story about a seven-year-old girl who dislikes her freckles but eventually learns to live with them when she realizes that she is different ‘just like everybody else.'”

She added, “It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community.”

Moore, who graduated from the now-closed Frankfurt American High School—a Department of Defense-run high school in Frankfurt, Germany—said she is deeply hurt that “kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a [DoDEA] school, will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own.”

Freckleface Strawberry hit bookshelves in 2007 and tells the story of a seven-year-old protagonist with red hair akin to Moore’s, following her journey to self-love.

The picture book has several sequels, including Freckleface Strawberry: Loose Tooth and Freckleface Strawberry and the Really Big Voice.

“I can’t help but wonder what is so controversial about this picture book that causes it to be banned by the U.S. government,” Moore wrote in the post. “I am truly saddened and never thought I would see this in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right.”

Moore continued, thanking PEN America, a nonprofit that advocates for free expression in the United States and around the world, for “bringing this to my attention.”

PEN America went after Trump on their own accord last week, condemning the administration for removing books like Moore’s from Department of Defense schools, barring them from schools in the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific region that serve almost 70,000 children, CNN reported.

“The removal of these titles is yet another indicator of the new administration’s flippant and autocratic approach to K-12 education,” PEN America captioned a Thursday post addressing the issue.