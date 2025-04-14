No, Labubu isn’t some nonsense word or the latest Gen Z slang. But the weird word has been popping up all over the Internet lately. Everyone, from influencers to content creators to K-pop superstars, is talking about Labubu. If you’re one of the people saying, “What is a Labubu and why is everyone completely obsessed with it?” don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

We’re explaining where these odd little collectible dolls (yes, they’re dolls!) came from, how they took over social media, and why people are literally lining up to get the latest set.

What is Labubu?

Though these collectible dolls are having their viral moment right now, they’ve actually been around for a long time. According to the toy’s manufacturer, PopMart, Kasing Lung, an artist born in Hong Kong but raised in the Netherlands, created “The Monsters” for a series of children’s books over a decade ago. Labubus were one type of the oddly adorable little monsters featured in his books.

One particular Labubu usually represented the Labubu tribe in Lung’s book. She had brown fur, giant sparkling eyes, a sharp-toothed grin, and tall bunny ears. Though she looked a little fierce, this Labubu and the members of her tribe always tried to do the right thing.

When he changed careers and became a toy designer, Lung decided to bring the Labubus to life in a different form. He created small plushy figurines of his characters with a popular toy company in China, and began selling them in 2015. Since then, Lung has worked with toy companies in China to create several different Labubus. Pop Mart got the exclusive rights to the designs in 2019.

Collectible sets of the dolls include Labubus decked out in outfits for various activities or done up in the style of other pop culture phenomena, like the One-Piece Labubus. Specialty sets have featured specific Labubus like Mokoko, a pink and white Labubu with a heart-shaped nose and long, curly eyelashes. Each set is sold in “blind boxes,” meaning collectors don’t know exactly which figurines they’ll get when they purchase the box. This element of surprise is part of the appeal.

The latest set, dubbed “Big Into Energy,” dropped on April 25th, according to CNN. Each box includes six-inch plushie figurines designed to represent different feelings.

Why Is Labubu So Popular??

The little monster dolls have had devoted fans since they were first released in 2015. But they’ve only recently become a pop culture phenomenon, largely thanks to content creators and influencers. The “blind boxes” make the toys perfect for unboxing videos on TikTok and Instagram.

As the dolls gained popularity on social media, they became part of the zeitgeist. Many people thought the Lububus were ugly or even kind of “creepy,” as content creator James Welsh told the BBC, the first time they saw them. But they were all over social media, and everyone was obsessed with them. So, people jumped on the bandwagon.

The popularity of the collectibles really exploded when celebrities began professing their love for Labubus. In November 2024, K-pop sensation Lisa of BLACKPINK revealed that she was completely obsessed with Labubu. Since then, the popstar has kept fans updated on her Labubu obsession on her social media accounts.

Lisa isn’t the only Labubu-obsessed celebrity, though. Rihanna is accessorizing her purses with the dolls, and so is Dua Lipa. With megastars like these sporting Labubus on their designer bags, it’s no wonder these little monsters have become so popular! In fact, they’ve gotten so popular that you can’t get your hands on the latest set.

When Will Labubu Restock?

When the “Big Into Energy” set dropped in April, online retailers sold out within hours. A week after the release, the set still wasn’t available from Pop Mart. The toy manufacturer stated they didn’t know when “Big Into Energy” boxes would be back in stock. The site does offer the option to sign up for notifications when items are back in stock. Pop Mart says signing up for these notifications is the best way to find out when the “Big Into Energy” sets are available.

Labubu superfans who’ve monitored the Pop Mart website over time to see when their faves are available, shared on Reddit that the site seems to restock around 7 or 8 p.m. PST on Thursday nights. Others wrote that sometimes the site restocks more frequently around the same time at night, but not every day.

The same superfans also revealed that sometimes Labubus sell out so quickly that the restock email notifications don’t even go out in time. So, signing up for Pop Mart’s emails might not be a surefire way to get the Labubu you’re after.

It seems like the best way to snag the “Big Into Energy” set is to refresh the Pop Mart page every Thursday evening to see if it’s restocked.